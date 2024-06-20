US kills senior ISIS official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. US Army has killed a senior ISIS official in Syria, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on its X page, Trend reports.

"On June 16, the Central Command killed Osama Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi, a senior ISIS official in Syria, in an airstrike," CENTCOM said.

It is noted that "his death will undermine the organization's ability to provide itself with resources and carry out terrorist attacks."

According to the information, there were no reports of civilian casualties as a result of the strike.