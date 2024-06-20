Azerbaijani Army conducts tactical-special exercise with radiological, chemical and biological defense units (VIDEO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. According to the training plan for the current year, the tactical-special exercise was held in field conditions with the radiological, chemical, and biological defense units’ personnel, Trend reports.

As part of the scenario, the units involved in the exercise were put on alert and withdrawn to the combat area.

During the exercise, practical actions on planning tasks for the defensive operation’s radiological, chemical, and biological defense, as well as on bringing tasks to units, were worked out.

With the forces of the radiological and chemical reconnaissance units, the current conditions were observed and assessed, the imaginary enemy’s preparation for the use of mass destruction weapons was promptly identified, preventive measures were taken, and the safety of units operating in radiological, chemical, and biological contamination environments was ensured.

The main objective of the exercise is to improve the knowledge and skills of commanders, as well as to create conditions for gaining experience in organizing comprehensive support for combat and ensuring interoperability.

