Azerbaijan unveils latest updates on Horadiz-Aghband railway line progress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) continues rapid construction work on the Horadiz-Aghband railway line, Trend reports via ADY.

According to the company, 56 percent of the work on the construction of the 104.7-kilometer railway has been completed.

"Construction is underway of about 500 engineering structures, including large bridges along the Horadiz-Agband railway line, which will connect the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan," added the company.

To note, the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway was launched in accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated March 13, 2021.

The railway line passes through Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

