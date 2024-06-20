Kazakhstan's Senate ratifies several transport agreements, including on TITR development

Photo: Official website of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 20. The Senate of the Parliament (upper house) of Kazakhstan has ratified several international agreements aimed at simplifying procedures for international freight transportation and providing favorable conditions for further strengthening transit-transport potential and international trade and economic relations, the press service of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

Thus, the laws "On ratification of the Agreement on international combined cargo transportation between the governments of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States", "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on international road transportation", "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route" and "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route" were ratified.

To note, the middle corridor links the container rail freight networks of China and the European Union countries through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

A multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links ferry terminals on the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The middle corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20–25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

