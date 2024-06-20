European Commissioner for Climate Action arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. European Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra has arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"We need to implement all global energy transition goals of the UAE consensus, including through new NDCs, and support this through ambitious climate finance," he wrote on his page on X.

Hoekstra noted that in Baku he will discuss COP29 priorities and climate ambitions with representatives of the government and civil society.

As mentioned in yesterday's announcement by the European Commission, Hoekstra will meet with Azerbaijan's appointed President of COP29, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, and the COP29 presidency team. He will also have one-on-one meetings with Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, and will exchange views with representatives of Azerbaijan's civil society.