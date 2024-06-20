United Nations September gatherings to focus on COP29 raising support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. A "Climate Week" will be held in New York at the end of September, which will be organized by the UN Climate Group (entity) and the UN General Assembly from September 22–29, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said, Trend reports.

"Climate change negotiations in New York in September will also cover COP29 and how United Nations personnel can assist Azerbaijan in hosting the important conference in November. It is my belief that civil society activism is necessary with the participation of state authorities from 198 states in the discussion of the battle against climate change.The success of COP29 depends on raising more awareness about this," Andreeva emphasized.

COP29 lead negotiator on adaptation, loss, and damage Elvin Ashrafzadeh stated today at the forum on climate action in the Congress Center of Baku that "inclusiveness (accessibility, openness to all) is one of the important principles of Azerbaijan's presidency at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29)".

To note, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The abbreviation COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties decide otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

