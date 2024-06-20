Azerbaijan counts nation's average monthly pay for public servants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The number of public servants in the country amounted to 27,100 on January 1, 2024, of which 29.7 percent were women, Trend reports, referring to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

About 7.3 percent of public servants worked in state bodies on the highest 3rd classification of administrative positions: 3.8 percent on the 4th, 11.7 percent on the 5th, 7.9 percent on the 6th, 46.6 percent on the 7th and 22.7 percent in auxiliary positions of public service.

A total of 4.6 percent of civil servants have up to one year of service, 25.4 percent have one to five years of service, 22.5 percent have 5 to 10 years of service, 19.3 percent have 10 to 15 years of service, and 28.2 percent have 15 years or more of service.

Approximately 2.5 percent of civil servants are under 25 years of age, 13.7 percent are aged 25–29 years, 17.8 percent are aged 30-34 years, 15.9 percent are aged 35–39 years, 12.5 percent are aged 40–44 years, 9.4 percent are aged 45–49 years, 7.7 percent are aged 50–54 years, 9.1 percent are aged 55–59 years, 9.7 percent are aged 60–64 years and 1.7 percent are aged 65 years and over.

With a rise of 8.3 percent from 2022, the average monthly nominal wage for public servants in 2023 was 1,933 manat ($1,137).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel