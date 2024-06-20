Azerbaijan's ecology minister highlights parallels between NAM activism and combating climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. During its presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Azerbaijan has contributed to global action against the pandemic and intends to play an important role in the fight against climate change, COP29 President and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during his speech at the Climate Change Action Forum of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization held in Baku on June 20.

"We once achieved that a UN resolution on equitable access to vaccines for all countries was adopted. We also held a summit on post-pandemic recovery in 2023, where President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced two global appeals: to support post-pandemic recovery in Africa and Small Island Developing States," the Minister recalled.

According to him, the parallels between COVID-19 and the joint fight against climate change are not accidental, as they are meant to solve global issues.

"It is absolutely essential to bring the whole world together to respond to common climate challenges and to ensure that our response during COP29 is tailored to the individual circumstances of each country," the minister emphasized.

To note, Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel