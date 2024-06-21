EURO 2024: Spain defeats Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Today at EURO 2024 the second round of Group B ended, Trend reports.

In the last match of the day, the Spanish national team met with Italy.

In the 55th minute, Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori scored an own goal. Thanks to the second victory in a row, the Spanish national team with 6 points guaranteed itself access to the 1/8 finals from first place in Group B. Italy, having earned three points, is in second place.

Note that the matches of the last round of Group B will be held on June 24.

EURO 2024

Group stage, 2nd round

June 20, Group B

23:00. Spain - Italy - 1:0

Goal: Riccardo Calafiori (55, own goal)

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia).

Gelsenkirchen. Aufshalke Arena