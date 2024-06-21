Turkmenistan to participate in round table at Kazan Digital Week

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 21. The municipal authorities of Turkmenistan will take part in the international round table of mayors, which will be held in Kazan from September 9 through September 11, 2024, as part of the Kazan Digital Week forum, Trend reports.

According to the official source, representatives of mayors from Russia, China, the UAE, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and other countries will also attend the event.

The forum will unite manufacturers and users of digital technologies, software, and high-tech products, featuring developments from over 100 companies at the exposition.

The forum participants will discuss issues of digitalization in public administration, industry, education, culture, healthcare, agriculture, and transport, as well as cybersecurity, fintech, and venture investments.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively promoting digitalization as one of the priorities of its development, striving to integrate into the global digital community.

As part of this strategy, the country participates in international information technology forums and conferences and cooperates with international organizations to introduce advanced digital solutions in various sectors of the economy.