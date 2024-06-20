Kyrgyz Kumtor Gold Company, Finnish Metso to co-op in metallurgical industry

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 20. Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor Gold Company has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Finland's Metso Company, Trend reports.

According to Kumtor Gold Company, the memorandum aims to lay the groundwork for collaboration on strategic projects and the development of Kyrgyzstan's metallurgical industry. The partnership will focus on processing tailings, improving and modernizing gold extraction methods and technologies, and enhancing environmentally friendly gold extraction from complex ores.

The collaboration will involve innovative and environmentally safe metallurgical projects at the Kumtor mine, utilizing advanced technologies.

For reference, Metso is a global leader in sustainable development technologies, comprehensive solutions, and services for the aggregates, mining, and metals industries. Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Metso employs over 17,000 people in nearly 50 countries. In 2023, its sales reached 5.4 billion euros.

The memorandum was signed during the MINEX Central Asia geological forum held in Bishkek.