Actor Donald Sutherland dies

World Materials 20 June 2024 23:07 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images for American Giving Awards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, star of films including The Hunger Games and Don't Look Now, has died at 88 after a long illness, Trend reports.

His son, the actor Kiefer Sutherland, announced his father's death in a statement: "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences over the actor's death.

