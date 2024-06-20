Actor Donald Sutherland dies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, star of films including The Hunger Games and Don't Look Now, has died at 88 after a long illness, Trend reports.

His son, the actor Kiefer Sutherland, announced his father's death in a statement: "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences over the actor's death.