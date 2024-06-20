Youth need to be part of interaction during COP29 - chief negotiator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Youth should be part of the interaction during COP29, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan and COP29 chief negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev said during the climate forum organized by the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Trend reports.

Rafiyev emphasized that it is through such events that the world's climate agenda can be actively promoted and youth can be involved in a sustainable future.

"As the chairmanship of COP29, we have included a youth component in all our activities. We are working with the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement and other organizations throughout the negotiations. The opinion of the younger generation is important to us, and we will try to reflect their point of view at the global climate negotiations," Rafiyev noted.

