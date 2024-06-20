Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. US

US National Security Adviser to discuss situation in Gaza with Israeli colleagues

US Materials 20 June 2024 08:28 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet in Washington with his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi and Secretary of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, Trend reports.

According to the information, it is likely that the meeting will focus on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and tensions with Hezbollah.

Also expected to be discussed are US concerns about the potential collapse of the Palestinian Administration in the West Bank as Israel continues to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue.

Latest

Latest

Read more