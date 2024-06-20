NAM youth organization climate forum participants underline youth's crucial role in shaping future (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The youth organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is holding a Climate Change Action Forum on June 20–24, Trend reports.

COP29 Youth Climate Advocate Leyla Hasanova, Chairperson of the NAM Youth Organization, stated in her speech that the fight against climate change aims to create a clean and sustainable future, which means young people can't stay away from this process as it affects them directly.

President of COP29 and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, noted in his speech that the dynamic and creative power of young leaders, who are the future of the world, plays an important role in international climate negotiations.

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov called on young people to actively participate in the event and wished success to all participants.

COP29 Chief Negotiator, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev, stressed the importance of the NAM Youth Platform and mentioned that it is the largest international youth organization uniting youth from 121 countries.

To note, during the Forum from June 20–24, youth representatives will have the opportunity for intercultural interaction. The program of the event will include various sessions designed to enhance leadership skills, promote cultural exchange, and, in particular, address important global issues.

