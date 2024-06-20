Azerbaijani weightlifter wins European Championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The European weightlifting championship among 15- and 17-year-olds, held in Thessaloniki, Greece, continues, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Today Isa Aliyev played for the Azerbaijan national team.

He tried his strength in the weight class of 73 kg among athletes under the age of 15.

Azerbaijani athlete suddenly lifted 112 kg on his head and became the best in Europe in this movement. The athlete lifted 137 kg in the push-up movement and won the silver medal in this movement.

Isa Aliyev, who showed a total of 249 kg (112+137), surpassed all his competitors in the final standings and climbed to the top of the podium.

It should be noted that the championship, attended by 415 (198 girls + 217 boys) athletes from 38 countries, will continue until June 23.