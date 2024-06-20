Tajikistan becomes member of Civil Air Navigation Services Organization

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 20. Tajikaeronavigatsiya, Tajikistan’s state unitary enterprise, has officially joined the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO) as the provider of air navigation services (ANSP), Trend reports.

According to CANSO, Simon Hocquard, Director General of the organization, highlighted during the organization's 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) that Tajikaeronavigatsiya’s expertise and commitment to delivering safe and efficient air navigation services in Central Asia will bolster collective efforts to improve the global aviation sector.

Shodmonbekzoda Davron, First Deputy General Director of Tajikaeronavigatsiya, noted that this membership will enhance their capabilities, facilitate knowledge exchange, and promote collaboration with industry leaders. He expressed anticipation for active engagement within CANSO’s network, foreseeing significant benefits for Tajikistan’s aviation community.

According to CANSO, Tajikaeronavigatsiya’s accession underscores its dedication to maintaining high standards in air navigation services.

CANSO ensures safe and efficient air navigation services by hosting international forums to discuss and exchange ideas on air traffic management issues and building a global network where air navigation services experts share information and promote best practices in air traffic control.