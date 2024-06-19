European Commissioner for Climate Action to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. European Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra will visit Azerbaijan tomorrow, the European Commission said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information he will be in Baku to meet with national authorities and civil society and advance preparations for the forthcoming COP29 UN Climate Change Conference to be hosted in the country in November.

"While in Baku, Commissioner Hoekstra will meet with COP29 President-designate and Azerbaijani Minister for Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev and the COP29 Presidency team. He will also hold bilateral meetings with the Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, and with the Foreign Affairs Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov. He will also have an exchange with representatives from civil society in Azerbaijan.

This trip takes place right after the Bonn Climate Conference held from 3 to 13 June, in which delegates from across the globe had important discussions on the follow-up to the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement agreed at COP28, the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance and the future Nationally Determined Contributions - all vital issues for COP29", the statement says.