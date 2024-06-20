TotalEnergies, NNPCL approve FID for Ubeta gas field dev't in Nigeria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. TotalEnergies, the operator of the OML 58 onshore license in Nigeria with a 40 percent stake, alongside the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPCL), holding a 60 percent interest, have reached a Final Investment Decision (FID) for the development of the Ubeta gas field, Trend reports.

Situated approximately 80 km northwest of Port Harcourt in Rivers State, the OML 58 license includes the producing Obagi oil field and Ibewa gas and condensate field. Gas production from OML 58 is processed at the Obite treatment center and supplied to both the Nigerian domestic gas market and the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) plant.

The Ubeta gas condensate field, also within the OML 58 license area, will be developed with a new 6-well cluster connected to the existing Obite facilities via an 11 km buried pipeline. Production is expected to commence in 2027, reaching a peak output of 300 million cubic feet per day (approximately 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, including condensates). Gas from Ubeta will be supplied to the NLNG liquefaction plant on Bonny Island, which is currently expanding its capacity from 22 to 30 Mtpa, with TotalEnergies holding a 15-percent interest.

Ubeta represents a low-emission, cost-effective development, utilizing the existing gas processing infrastructure at OML 58. The project's carbon footprint will be further minimized with the construction of a 5 MW solar plant at the Obite site and the electrification of the drilling rig. TotalEnergies is collaborating closely with NNPCL to maximize local content, with over 90 percent of the man-hours expected to be worked locally.