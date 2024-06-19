EURO-2024: Croatia draws with Albania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The second round of the group stage of EURO-2024 has started today, Trend reports via Idman.biz

Idman.biz reports that the first match of the day took place in Hamburg.

In the game of group B, the losers of the first round faced each other. Four goals were scored in the match between Croatia and Albania, which started the championship with a defeat. Although the Albanians opened the score early, the Croatians scored twice in 3 minutes. But in the minutes added to the main time, the Albanian national team managed to avoid defeat. Gjasula, who scored an own goal and left his team in a bad position, this time aimed at the opponent's goal - 2:2.

It should be noted that in the other match of the tour tomorrow, Spain and Italy will face each other.