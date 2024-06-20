Presidency in IOTA for 2024–2025 rests with Azerbaijan's State Tax Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Azerbaijani delegation led by Orkhan Nazarli, head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, attended the administrative session of the 28th General Assembly of the European Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA) in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, Trend reports, referring to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

IOTA president, head of the National Tax and Customs Administration of Hungary Ferenc Vágujhelyi addressed the administrative session of the General Assembly. Speaking on his presidency in 2023–2024, Ferenc Vágujhelyi discussed the tasks completed and the outcomes attained. Voting then approved the documents outlining IOTA activities for the short and medium terms.

Later, Orkhan Nazarli was elected as IOTA President for 2024–2025. Members of the IOTA Executive Council for 2024-2025 were also elected during the session, where Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Estonia, Hungary, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, and Hungary will be represented on the Executive Board.

During the session, Nazarli discussed the priorities for the development of tax administration in the medium term, as well as the current trends and challenges in the international tax system. It was observed that tax administration is a dynamic field that necessitates strategic approaches, high levels of competence, and awareness.

The Head of the Service emphasized that globalization and digitalization have led to a certain transformation in tax systems in recent years. This transformation necessitates the establishment of a modern and flawless tax system at the international level, which will enhance the collaboration of tax administrations in response to obstacles.

Nazarli detailed the plans to the participants, stating that the State Tax Service will serve as the President of IOTA for the first time. He acknowledged that in the forthcoming period, it is intended to mobilize all resources to enhance the efficacy of cooperation within IOTA.

He underscored the significance of attentively monitoring current trends in order to establish effective mechanisms for tax administrations. The chief of the State Tax Service underscored that the Assembly's capacity building and strengthening will be a primary focus, stating that the IOTA strategy for 2023–2027 will be closely monitored.

Taking note of the fact that Azerbaijan will host the next IOTA General Assembly, the director of the service extended an invitation to all participants to fully engage in the events and projects that are scheduled to take place in the nation.

In conclusion, Nazarli took possession of the IOTA flag, which is a symbol of the president in the organization, from Ferenc Vágujhelyi of Hungary's National Tax and Customs Administration.

