“Forecasting Healthy Future” summit continues in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The "Forecasting a Healthy Future" global summit, which is held annually on the eve of COP, continues its work in Baku on June 18-20, Trend reports.

On the second day of the event, issues of financing a climate-resistant and sustainable healthcare system, achieving universal health coverage against the backdrop of climate change, and creating climate-resilient and healthy cities were discussed.

On the second day of the event, speeches were made by the WHO Director-General's Ambassador for Climate Change and Health Vanessa Kerry, Executive Director of the largest health donor in the world - the Global Fund Peter Sands, Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population of the World Bank Juan Pablo Uribe, member of the COP29 Advisory Board, former President of Malawi Joyce Banda, CEO of Malaria No More Martin Edlund and other speakers.

The speakers told about the importance of jointly combating climate change, preventing the negative impact of climate change on human health and emphasized the importance of solidarity of all countries on this issue.

Tomorrow, the global summit will discuss other important issues on climate change and human health. There will also be a dialogue on sustainable development of the COP with the participation of representatives of previous COPs.

The purpose of the global summit is to bring together the climate and health communities to discuss climate change and its implications for human health, and to identify opportunities and strategies for joint action "From Awareness to Action". The summit brings together world leaders in health, climate and development.

