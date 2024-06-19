Conference of Baku Initiative Group to be held at UN headquarters (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The next conference of the Baku Initiative Group, dedicated to the fight against colonialism, will be held tomorrow, June 20, at the UN headquarters in New York, Trend reports.

The conference will be held as part of the annual meeting of the special committee - C24, created in connection with the implementation of the UN Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonized Countries and Peoples.

The conference, entitled “Towards Independence and Fundamental Freedoms: C24's Role in Ending Colonialism,” will bring together officials from the territories colonized by France and the Netherlands, as well as representatives from Corsica, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Maohi Nui (French Polynesia), Kanaki (New Caledonia), as well as Saint Martin, Bonaire, and more than 40 officials, leaders of independence movements, decolonization experts, MPs and researchers from the United States, France, Brazil, the Union of the Gambian Islands and the Netherlands.

Unlike international conferences organized by the Baku Initiative Group earlier, representatives of Saint Martin and Bonaire, which are colonies of the Netherlands, will participate and speak for the first time in this event.

At the conference, New Caledonia's Foreign Minister will inform the world community on recent developments in his country, including the atrocities committed by the French government against the Kanak people.