Volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan revealed

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 21. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan from January through May 2024 amounted to more than $68.8 million, Trend reports.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, this figure amounted to 0.90 percent of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan imported 10.6 million dollars from Azerbaijan during this period. The imports amounted to 0.10 percent of the total foreign trade turnover.

Moreover, the country's exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $58.2 million from January through May 2024, which is 0.80 percent of the total volume of international trade.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan from January through March 2024 totaled more than $35.7 million, which is 53.7 percent less than last year ($77.2 million).

Uzbekistan's imports from Azerbaijan rose to $5.8 million during this period. Imports amounted to 0.10 percent of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover.

To note, Uzbekistan's exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $29.9 million, or 0.81 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.

