Kazakh FlyArystan launches direct flights to Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 20. Kazakh FlyArystan, a low-cost carrier, has launched direct flights from Astana to Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Manas International Airport, the flights operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Sundays.

The flight time from Bishkek to Astana is 1 hour and 45 minutes. The flights will be operated on an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Additionally, Silk Avia, an Uzbek airline, has recently launched regular flights from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan. Now, flights on the Tashkent-Issyk-Kul-Tashkent route operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The flight time from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul is two hours. Starting in July, daily flights are planned.