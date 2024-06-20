Kazakh KTZ Express, Romanian CFR Marfa review dev't of Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 20. KTZ Express (a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Railways, KTZ) and the Romanian CFR Marfa have considered the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports.

Representatives of the companies noted the need to expand the presence of KTZ Express on the route from the port of Constanta to Budapest - a further distribution hub for cargo throughout Europe.

Representatives of CFR Marfa looked at the ongoing work to develop the transport and logistics industry in Kazakhstan.

As part of consolidating the agreements reached, KTZ Express and CFR Marfa signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for the further implementation of joint projects.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.