Azerbaijani FM discusses regional issues with his Pakistani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. On June 19, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the ministers highly appreciated the existing ties of strategic cooperation between the two friendly and brotherly countries and emphasized the need to further deepen cooperation in many areas

Along with this, the results of the official visit of Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Pakistan at the end of last month and the implementation of the agreements reached and future plans were discussed

During the telephone conversation, there were also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

