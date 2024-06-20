Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Kazakhstan appoints new ambassador to Turkmenistan

Kazakhstan Materials 20 June 2024 11:43 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Akorda

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 20. Askar Tazhibayev has been relieved of his post of Kazakhstan's ambassador to Turkmenistan, Trend reports via Akorda.

According to the information, the relevant order was signed by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Furthermore, another order of Tokayev appointed Nurlan Nogaev to the corresponding position.

To note, Nogaev previously held the position of the head of the Executive Authority of Mangystau region.

