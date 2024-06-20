Kazakhstan appoints new ambassador to Turkmenistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 20. Askar Tazhibayev has been relieved of his post of Kazakhstan's ambassador to Turkmenistan, Trend reports via Akorda.

According to the information, the relevant order was signed by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Furthermore, another order of Tokayev appointed Nurlan Nogaev to the corresponding position.

To note, Nogaev previously held the position of the head of the Executive Authority of Mangystau region.

