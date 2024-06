BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The average monthly salary of employees from January through March 2024 in Baku has been announced, Trend reports.

Data from the Baku City Statistics Department shows that this figure amounted to 1,243 manat ($731), which is an eight percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2023.

To note, the average monthly salary of employees in March 2024 in Azerbaijan was 985.3 manat ($579.6).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel