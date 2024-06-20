To tackle climate change, universities need to research it - ADA vice-rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Universities should lead the way in climate change research since science is supposed to be a tool for solving climate concerns, vice-rector for state, student, and international relations of ADA University Fariz Ismailzade said, Trend reports.

He made the remark while addressing a climate action forum organized by the youth organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku.

"Without scientific research, we will not move forward. For example, ADA University holds seminars, cooperates with foreign universities, and builds relations with scientists from around the world to advance the climate change agenda," Ismailzade noted.

He also mentioned that in the modern world, there is a whole new ball game when it comes to access to information, and youth should seize the day to learn more about this global climate issue.

"Use the information, analyze it, and carry it to society. In this way, together we can achieve excellent results in protecting our planet," he emphasized, addressing the youth participants of the forum in Baku.

