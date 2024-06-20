Azerbaijan sets goal to achieve universal health coverage - chairman of board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Azerbaijan has set a goal to achieve universal health coverage, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev said during the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum-2024 (AIIF-2024), Trend reports.

According to him the purpose of the introduction of the compulsory health insurance system in Azerbaijan is to provide universal and sustainable medical insurance,

He noted that such insurance guarantees the provision of effective medical services and improves healthcare financing.

"Taking into account the UN principle "no one should be left behind" within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals, the system of compulsory health insurance has been created to meet the fundamental health needs of the population. Our objective is to achieve universal health coverage so that everyone can receive quality medical services without financial hardship. I would like to note that due to the introduction of compulsory health insurance in our country, everyone, from children to adults, is covered by this system and has the right to use more than 3,300 medical services covered by the insurance free of charge," Aliyev added.

