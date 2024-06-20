Russia hands over two Azerbaijani citizens wanted by authorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Russia has extradited two internationally wanted persons to Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

Rahib Huseynov and Murad Ibrahimov, nationals of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were decided to be extradited from the Russian Federation in accordance with the terms of international treaties.

"Thus, within the criminal cases that were examined by the Absheron District Police Department, strong suspicions were found in Ibrahimov's intentional infliction of serious harm to a citizen's health and Huseynov's commission of fraud resulting in substantial damage. An international wanted list was created for them, and they were decided to be brought in as defendants in the investigation.

Detained on Russian Federation territory, Murad Ibrahimov and Rahib Huseynov were transported to Azerbaijan in a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan," the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel