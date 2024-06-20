Azerbaijani ecology minister outlines tasks of COP29 presidency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees, climate finance, and national emission reduction plans are the main goals of the upcoming COP29, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev said during the forum of the youth organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, Trend reports.

Babayev mentioned that it is impossible to build a climate change-resistant world without resolving these issues.

"The work of the COP29 presidency comes with the strengthening of world ambitions with clear plans to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees and build a world resilient to climate change. On the other hand, it implies the allocation of financial resources to realize these plans. We, as the COP29 chair country, for example, will help countries develop nationally determined contributions. These are national plans that outline a country's plans to reduce emissions. There will also be a focus on national adaptation plans that show how to ensure a country's resilience to the impacts of climate change, and this is among the main issues at COP29," he added.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel