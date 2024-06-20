Following Armenia, France supplying Estonia with self-propelled artillery systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Estonia will purchase 12 self-propelled howitzer Caesars from France, Trend reports.

Six self-propelled artillery units are expected to be delivered by the end of 2024, with the remaining units expected to be delivered by the middle of 2025, according to the Estonian Defense Investment Center. The purchase's price tag is still a mystery.

To note, Armenia earlier signed a contract for the delivery of a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer from France. They will be delivered to Yerevan within 15 months.

