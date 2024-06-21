Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijani oil prices slightly decrease

Oil&Gas Materials 21 June 2024 09:30 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on June 20 decreased by one cent, standing at $87.99 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Concurrently, Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan saw a two-cent decline in price (to $86.53 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $71.66 per barrel, which is 23 cents less than the previous price.

Additionally, on June 20, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by seven cents from the previous indication to $86.12.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on June 21.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more