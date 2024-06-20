Turkmenistan and Hungary discuss key aspects of international agenda

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 20. Turkmenistan and Hungary exchanged views on key aspects of the international agenda, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the exchange of views took place in Budapest during political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Hungary.

The Turkmen side was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov, and the Hungarian side was headed by Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Adam Stifter.

During the political consultations, a wide range of issues related to the further strengthening of Turkmen-Hungarian relations and key aspects of the international agenda were discussed.

The parties considered ways to increase the volume of trade, economic, and investment partnerships, improve the contractual and legal framework, and implement promising joint projects in the fields of energy, industry, and pharmaceuticals.

At the same time, the diplomats stated a mutual focus on enhancing ties in the educational and cultural spheres.

The sides also noted that they consider political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries as an important component of the interstate dialogue, and at the end of the meeting, the importance of continuing the established dialogue for further diversification of fruitful cooperation meeting mutual interests was emphasized.

Meanwhile, Hungary and Turkmenistan are actively developing cooperation through participation in international structures and organizations such as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Both countries strive to strengthen dialogue and interaction within these platforms to promote common interests in the fields of politics, economics, and culture.