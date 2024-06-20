China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad to transport up to 13 mln cargo per year - official

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 20. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will transport from 7 to 13 million tons of cargo per year, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov said during the session of the Jogorku Kenesh (Kyrgyz Parliament), Trend reports.

Japarov emphasized that the initiative would provide short-term access to the ocean and establish trade relations with countries in the Middle East and Europe.

"The GDP of the European Union exceeds $25 trillion, and China's GDP is $18 trillion. In other words, China's market capacity becomes as limitless as the ocean for us and will allow us to remove the restrictions that exist in the development of our economy. This will allow us to dramatically increase exports and make the trade balance positive. At the same time, real conditions are being created to achieve a GDP of $200 billion by 2050," he said.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers also mentioned that the construction of Kambarata HPP-1 and this railroad will not increase the country's external debt, as they are carried out within the framework of a public-private partnership.

To note, the deputies of the Kyrgyz Parliament on June 19 considered and adopted the bill "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the People's Republic of China, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the joint promotion of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad project, signed on June 6, 2024, in Beijing" in three readings. Adoption of this bill will allow the practical implementation of the railroad construction project.

According to Uzbek Railways, the total length of the future railroad will be 486 kilometers, of which Kyrgyzstan will account for 311.8 kilometers. The approximate cost of the project in Kyrgyzstan is estimated at $4.7 billion.

