Azerbaijan hosts international insurance forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The "Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum 2024" started on June 20 in Baku, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Insurers' Association.

The "Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum 2024," organized with the strategic support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Compulsory Insurance Bureau, the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan, and 'Xprimm' International Company, will feature opening speeches by CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, Chairman of the State Agency for Mandatory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev, and other government officials.

The two-day forum will feature panel discussions on topics relevant to the local and global insurance markets, such as motor and health insurance, as well as the role of insurance in climate risk management.

