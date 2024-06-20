Kyrgyzstan signs agreements with foreign companies to boost mining industry

Photo: Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 20. Kyrgyzstan has signed seven agreements with foreign companies aiming to boost the country’s mining sector during the MINEX Central Asia geological forum held in Bishkek, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan, the forum's first day concluded with the signing of the following cooperative documents:

- An agreement between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan and Concrete Canvas (UK) to implement a project for producing geosynthetic cementitious composite mats.

- An agreement between the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan and SRK Consulting (UK) Limited.

- A memorandum of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor Gold Company and Metso Company (Finland).

- A memorandum of understanding between Kyrgyzaltyn mining company and Metso.

- A memorandum of understanding and cooperation between Kyrgyzaltyn and Yuan Kun, a foreign-involved organization in Kyrgyzstan.

- A memorandum of understanding and cooperation between Kyrgyzaltyn and Intertech Process Technology Inc. (the US).

- A memorandum of cooperation between Kyrgyzgeology state enterprise and Xinjiang Shunzheng Vanadium Titanium Technology Co., Ltd.

The MINEX Central Asia forum serves as a unified platform for presentations and discussions on attracting investments and technologies for the development of mineral resources, promoting green energy, and upgrading industrial infrastructure. The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan is the forum's principal regional partner.

Representatives from leading companies in over 25 countries across Central Asia, Europe, China, North America, and the Middle East are participating in the forum.