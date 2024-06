BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Canada has added the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to its list of terrorist organizations, Canada's Minister of Public Safety Dominique LeBlanc, Trend reports.

“Our government has decided to recognize the IRGC as a terrorist organization in accordance with the criminal code,” the minister said.

He stressed that Canada "will use all means at its disposal to combat the terrorist organization IRGC."