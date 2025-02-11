Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 11 February 2025 13:53 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Armenia able to bargain peace independently till ending progress - Kremlin
Photo: Dmitriy Peskov/Facebook

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Both Azerbaijan and Armenia are capable of continuing peace negotiations themselves until the finalization of the process, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports.

"While maintaining our readiness to provide any possible assistance, we'll welcome their independent efforts," he said.

Peskov underscored that having a crystal ball regarding the South Caucasus is crucial for Russia.

"The main goal is to keep the South Caucasus region predictable and peaceful and truly turn it into a territory of prosperity and cooperation," he added.

