Russia’s Federation Council chair to visit Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 16 March 2025 15:50 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: official website of Russia Federation Council

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. A delegation led by Valentina Matvienko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, is set to visit Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The visit will include several official meetings, including a session of the inter-parliamentary commission between the Federation Council of Russia and the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan. The meeting will be co-chaired by Andrei Yatskin, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council, and Ali Akhmedov, First Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis.

The Russian delegation will also include Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs; Vladimir Bulavin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security; Ilyas Umakhanov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education, and Culture; Zhanna Chefranova, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy; Ivan Abramov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy; as well as State Duma deputies and Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region.

