Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan cooperation vital for Middle Corridor dev't, says former FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Cooperation and partnership between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan within the framework of the Middle Corridor are crucial, said former Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov in an interview with Trend on the sidelines of the 12th Global Baku Forum.

"The strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan is built on a high level of mutual trust and the strong friendship between the leaders of both countries," he said.

He pointed to the joint textile project in Khankendi as a notable example of successful cooperation.

Norov also highlighted the key role of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan in improving infrastructure, particularly by developing ports in Aktau (Kazakhstan), Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan), Baku, and Alat (Azerbaijan).

"Uzbekistan is also focusing on the construction of ferries on the Caspian Sea, even though it doesn't have a direct border with it. This initiative demonstrates the country's commitment to participating in major transport projects," he added.

According to Norov, Central Asia is landlocked, and Uzbekistan, situated at the center of the region, is doubly so. For Uzbekistan, finding access to global seaports has always been a priority, shaping its foreign policy. This is why the Middle Corridor, as part of the historic Silk Road, holds immense significance. Activating it could restore the economic prosperity of countries along the route.

"The President of Uzbekistan has been working closely with neighboring countries, including Kyrgyzstan, and succeeded in convincing China to begin building the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. This railway will reduce the distance by 900 kilometers, allowing goods to reach Europe in just five to seven days," Norov explained.

He also mentioned that other countries, such as Georgia, will benefit from these projects. For the region to prosper, it is essential to fully implement all initiatives within the Middle Corridor, including the Zangezur Corridor, for the benefit of all countries involved.

"In order for the countries of the region to thrive, they need to build more roads and further develop their transportation infrastructure," Norov concluded.