Former Israeli Speaker calls for stronger int'l collaboration in health crisis response

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. International cooperation plays a crucial role in addressing global health challenges, especially in the context of pandemics and climate change, said Dalia Itzik, former Speaker of the Knesset and former Acting President of Israel, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled "Global Health in Crisis: New Frontiers in Preparedness and Equity" at the XII Global Baku Forum, Itzik emphasized that borders cannot halt the spread of viruses, making the exchange of knowledge and expertise between countries essential.

"It is crucial to share medical technologies, research, and innovations, as international collaboration strengthens global health systems," Itzik stated.

Itzik highlighted Israel’s significant experience in handling emergencies, noting that the country's healthcare system quickly adapted to challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our medical teams are highly skilled, and thanks to the flexibility of Israel's healthcare system, we were one of the first countries to begin mass vaccination campaigns. This success was made possible by the coordinated efforts of specialists and the efficient organization of medical services," she added.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel