Azerbaijani health minister portrays AI usage in health monitoring

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. We are part of a generation who can address long-standing healthcare issues with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev said during the panel discussion on “Global Health in Crisis: New Frontiers in Preparedness and Equity” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"One of the most important contributions will be expanding access to healthcare services, especially through strengthening primary healthcare systems. Using artificial intelligence as a family health guide can be helpful for monitoring an individual's health and providing lifestyle recommendations.

Artificial intelligence, big data, and digital solutions already play a key role in improving healthcare. The full integration of these technologies requires to incorporate AI into the legislative framework to ensure its responsible and ethical use.

However, as we integrate AI into healthcare, we must ensure the fair and impartial use of AI-based solutions through appropriate regulations and ethical standards. Future healthcare policies should prioritize information security, patient rights, and AI governance to prevent cyber threats and the misuse of confidential medical information," Musayev explained.

According to the minister, although digital tools offer significant advantages, they should not replace but rather complement human interaction.

"These technologies should serve as supporting tools that allow healthcare workers to spend more time on direct patient care," he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum is being held from March 13 to 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event discusses global geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crises, global recovery and regional stability, COP29, and other important global issues.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel