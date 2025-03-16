Azerbaijani taekwondo team wins 6 medals in Belgium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Azerbaijani taekwondo team achieved outstanding results at the open championship in Lommel, Belgium, securing six medals, Trend reports.

Bahruz Guluzade (54 kg) claimed the gold medal, standing atop the podium.

Other Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes also delivered strong performances. Gashim Magomedov (63 kg) won a silver medal, while Khidir Mammadov (54 kg), Sayyad Dadashov (58 kg), Eltaj Gafarov (87 kg), and Samarrukh Osmanova (49 kg) earned bronze medals at the tournament.