WB's former vice president stresses value of prevention, global monitoring in healthcare

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Public health is not limited to private medicine, but requires a systemic approach that includes prevention, monitoring and global coordination, Co-chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former Vice President of WB Ismail Serageldin said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the panel discussion on “Global Health in Crisis: New Frontiers in Preparedness and Equity” at the XII Global Baku Forum.

According to him, public health not only encompasses the treatment of individual patients but also the overall health status of a country or region's population. This requires different approaches and statistical data.

"One of the most important achievements in the history of public health was the contribution of engineers—the creation of clean water and sanitation systems in cities. This saved millions of lives, especially among children," he noted.

Serageldin emphasized that prevention is a very important factor. Among the key areas, he highlighted mass vaccination, which has virtually eliminated diseases such as measles, rubella, and mumps.

"We must also promote proper nutrition, especially among low-income mothers in remote areas. This contributes to the birth of healthy children with normal weight, ensures breastfeeding, and supports the child’s development during the critical first months of life," he added.

Another important element of public health, he called primary healthcare at the community level.

"It is there that the first signs of diseases appear, and today, thanks to telemedicine and artificial intelligence, we can create effective communication networks, which was impossible before," he explained.

The XII Global Baku Forum is being held from March 13 to 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event discusses global geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crises, global recovery and regional stability, COP29, and other important global issues.

