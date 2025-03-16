Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

IEA raises Kazakhstan's 2025 oil output forecast

Economy Materials 16 March 2025 04:21 (UTC +04:00)
IEA raises Kazakhstan's 2025 oil output forecast
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Kazakhstan's oil production is projected to reach 2.11 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2025, Trend reports.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has updated its forecast for the country, raising its estimate by 0.1 mb/d compared to the previous month.

The IEA's revised forecast indicates that Kazakhstan’s production will average 2.05 mb/d in the first quarter of 2025, with a rise to 2.13 mb/d by the end of the year.

For 2024, the IEA reports that Kazakhstan's average oil production was 1.87 mb/d.

At the same time, Kazakhstan aims to produce 96.2 million tons of oil and gas condensate in 2025, as Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev mentioned in a recent government meeting.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more