IEA raises Kazakhstan's 2025 oil output forecast

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Kazakhstan's oil production is projected to reach 2.11 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2025, Trend reports.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has updated its forecast for the country, raising its estimate by 0.1 mb/d compared to the previous month.

The IEA's revised forecast indicates that Kazakhstan’s production will average 2.05 mb/d in the first quarter of 2025, with a rise to 2.13 mb/d by the end of the year.

For 2024, the IEA reports that Kazakhstan's average oil production was 1.87 mb/d.

At the same time, Kazakhstan aims to produce 96.2 million tons of oil and gas condensate in 2025, as Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev mentioned in a recent government meeting.