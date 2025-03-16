Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 16 March 2025
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week-long, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

March 3

1.7

March 10

1.7

March 4

1.7

March 11

1.7

March 5

1.7

March 12

1.7

March 6

1.7

March 13

1.7

March 7

1.7

March 14

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro increased by 0.0019 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate went up by 0.0403 manat and amounted to 1.84682 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

March 3

1.771

March 10

1.8412

March 4

1.7815

March 11

1.8453

March 5

1.8053

March 12

1.8526

March 6

1.8366

March 13

1.8519

March 7

1.8382

March 14

1.8431

Average rate per week

1.80652

Average rate per week

1.84682

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0837 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.05202 manat and amounted to 1.94812 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

March 3

1.9004

March 10

1.8889

March 4

1.8932

March 11

1.9383

March 5

1.8942

March 12

1.9891

March 6

1.8826

March 13

1.9517

March 7

1.9101

March 14

1.9726

Average rate per week

1.8961

Average rate per week

1.94812

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00014 manat and amounted to 0.04648 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

March 3

0.0465

March 10

0.0466

March 4

0.0467

March 11

0.0465

March 5

0.0466

March 12

0.0465

March 6

0.0467

March 13

0.0465

March 7

0.0466

March 14

0.0463

Average rate per week

0.04662

Average rate per week

0.04648

