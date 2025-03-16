Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week-long, Trend reports.
At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
March 3
|
1.7
|
March 10
|
1.7
|
March 4
|
1.7
|
March 11
|
1.7
|
March 5
|
1.7
|
March 12
|
1.7
|
March 6
|
1.7
|
March 13
|
1.7
|
March 7
|
1.7
|
March 14
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro increased by 0.0019 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate went up by 0.0403 manat and amounted to 1.84682 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
March 3
|
1.771
|
March 10
|
1.8412
|
March 4
|
1.7815
|
March 11
|
1.8453
|
March 5
|
1.8053
|
March 12
|
1.8526
|
March 6
|
1.8366
|
March 13
|
1.8519
|
March 7
|
1.8382
|
March 14
|
1.8431
|
Average rate per week
|
1.80652
|
Average rate per week
|
1.84682
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0837 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.05202 manat and amounted to 1.94812 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
March 3
|
1.9004
|
March 10
|
1.8889
|
March 4
|
1.8932
|
March 11
|
1.9383
|
March 5
|
1.8942
|
March 12
|
1.9891
|
March 6
|
1.8826
|
March 13
|
1.9517
|
March 7
|
1.9101
|
March 14
|
1.9726
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8961
|
Average rate per week
|
1.94812
The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00014 manat and amounted to 0.04648 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
March 3
|
0.0465
|
March 10
|
0.0466
|
March 4
|
0.0467
|
March 11
|
0.0465
|
March 5
|
0.0466
|
March 12
|
0.0465
|
March 6
|
0.0467
|
March 13
|
0.0465
|
March 7
|
0.0466
|
March 14
|
0.0463
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04662
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04648
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel