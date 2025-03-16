Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week-long, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar March 3 1.7 March 10 1.7 March 4 1.7 March 11 1.7 March 5 1.7 March 12 1.7 March 6 1.7 March 13 1.7 March 7 1.7 March 14 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro increased by 0.0019 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate went up by 0.0403 manat and amounted to 1.84682 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro March 3 1.771 March 10 1.8412 March 4 1.7815 March 11 1.8453 March 5 1.8053 March 12 1.8526 March 6 1.8366 March 13 1.8519 March 7 1.8382 March 14 1.8431 Average rate per week 1.80652 Average rate per week 1.84682

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0837 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.05202 manat and amounted to 1.94812 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble March 3 1.9004 March 10 1.8889 March 4 1.8932 March 11 1.9383 March 5 1.8942 March 12 1.9891 March 6 1.8826 March 13 1.9517 March 7 1.9101 March 14 1.9726 Average rate per week 1.8961 Average rate per week 1.94812

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00014 manat and amounted to 0.04648 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira March 3 0.0465 March 10 0.0466 March 4 0.0467 March 11 0.0465 March 5 0.0466 March 12 0.0465 March 6 0.0467 March 13 0.0465 March 7 0.0466 March 14 0.0463 Average rate per week 0.04662 Average rate per week 0.04648

