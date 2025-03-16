Kyrgyzstan aims for ambitious GDP growth by 2030

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 16. Kyrgyzstan's National Development Program for 2030 sets a target for the country’s GDP to reach at least $30 billion by the end of the decade, Trend reports.

The program also sets goals for a GDP per capita between $4,000 to $4,500 by 2030.

The core provisions of the program include a projected nominal GDP growth rate of 11-12 percent per year. The government intends to keep external debt at no more than 60 percent of GDP and reduce unemployment to less than 5 percent. Investment in fixed assets is expected to reach 20 percent of GDP by 2030.

Kyrgyzstan also plans to improve its global standing by aiming to enter the top 100 countries in the Human Development Index and rank among the top 30 countries in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The structure of the Program is built on a thorough analysis of Kyrgyzstan's competitive advantages and global trends shaping the future of economic development. The country benefits from rich natural resources, which can serve as the foundation for long-term economic stability, as well as its strategic geopolitical position, which offers new opportunities for trade and investment.

Meanwhile, the country’s favorable demographic status, particularly its youthful workforce, provides significant potential for growth. Kyrgyzstan's location within the region further positions it for integration into global supply chains.

Furthermore, the Program acknowledges the need for adaptation to global trends and challenges, ensuring the resilience of the national economy.

In 2024, Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth reached 9 percent. The country's GDP exceeded 1.5 trillion soms (more than $17 billion).

On March 6, 2025, a discussion was held regarding the draft of Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Program for 2030. Work on the program is ongoing. The National Program will outline the key areas of the country's development, including industrialization, transportation infrastructure, digitalization, as well as issues related to ecology, culture, and social policy.